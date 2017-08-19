Original Plans For The First WWE SummerSlam Revealed

In an interview conducted with SI.com shortly before his hospitalization, Ric Flair revealed what WWE originally wanted to do for the first Summerslam PPV:

“It’s true. I was on my way to work for Vince [McMahon] and wrestle Savage at the Garden. My contract was up and Vince McMahon had been in touch with me. But I decided my best move was to remain in the NWA because I was so attached to my friends in the Four Horsemen. I thanked McMahon for the offer. I just couldn’t get myself to leave. I was too attached to my friends down there and too loyal to the NWA. Ultimately, it worked out, and I ended up working for Vince later. I respected Vince so much for asking me, but at that point, I just could not find a way to leave.”