Impact Wrestling held their Redemption pay-per-view event on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. PWinider.com is reporting that the original plan called for Alberto El Patron to win the Impact World Title from Austin Aries in the main event.

El Patron failed to appear at the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event at WrestleCon earlier this month during WrestleMania weekend. This led to the promotion releasing El Patron due to him not appearing at the show.