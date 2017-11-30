Original Plans For WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Revealed

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had different plans for Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women’s Title before the sports entertainment company decided to bring up talents from NXT.

According to the report, Flair was supposed to work a feud with Tamina Snuka. The idea behind booking this program was that they could work the angle of both of them being second generation superstars.

However, plans for this feud have been put on the back burner for right now due to the fact that Flair is currently feuding with The Riott Squad.