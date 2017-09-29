Randy Orton Says He Is Sick Of Being A Babyface, Chris Jericho Critical Of Southpaw’s Second Season

– Randy Orton recently appeared on Edge and Christian’s podcast and here are a few highlights:

On not being in the same condition he was when he was younger: “I’m always up and down when it comes to my body. It’s stressful, it is.”

On Kevin Owens: “I guess Kevin Owens has it figured out. [laughs] He started fat and he’ll finish fat. He’s trying to get himself over as the fat guy that can fight. Bless his heart, that’s great. I’m jealous.”

On it being easier for heels go get heat over their physique: “I love it and I’m gonna use that, hopefully sooner than later when I turn heel again because I’m sick of this babyface thing, that’s for sure.”

You can check out Orton’s comments starting at 46:48﻿ below:

– During an interview with Ring Rust Radio, Chris Jericho commented on the second season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling:

“I think a lot of times the initial one is always the best because it’s such a surprise and nobody really knew what they were getting into. Where with the second one everybody wanted to get involved and some of the characters weren’t as strong.

I think Miz’s guy was terrible in it, whatever he was called [‘Astonishing’ Adam Düng]… I just thought that was terrible, it wasn’t funny. I thought the Butcher guys [Rhyno and Seth Rollin’s Butcher Boys] weren’t funny, whereas the first one was really funny because no one was really trying. They were just being whatever they wanted to be.

It’s like a sequel to a movie where you stumble onto something and it’s never as good as the original.”