PAC To Compete In Fight Club: PRO Dream Tag Team Invitational 2019

Eita and former WWE superstar Neville (now going under his former name of PAC) are first team confirmed for the 2019 Dream Tag Team Invitational Tournament under the Fight Club: PRO banner.
The Dream Tag Team Invitational 2019 takes place from April 19th – April 21st. As of this writing, the venue has yet to be announced.
🚨DTTI 2019🚨
In April, for the third year running, we present one of the worlds biggest independent tag team tournaments.
Venues will be confirmed in the next few weeks with tickets on sale at 12:00 on Tue 25th Dec.
However, our first team has been confirmed… pic.twitter.com/uUYPZSgDg3
— Fight Club: PRO (@Fightclubpro) December 2, 2018