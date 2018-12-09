PAC To Compete In Fight Club: PRO Dream Tag Team Invitational 2019

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Eita and former WWE superstar Neville (now going under his former name of PAC) are first team confirmed for the 2019 Dream Tag Team Invitational Tournament under the Fight Club: PRO banner.

The Dream Tag Team Invitational 2019 takes place from April 19th – April 21st. As of this writing, the venue has yet to be announced.

