Paige Admits She Was Nervous When She Returned To The WWE

During a recent episode of Paige’s YouTube show, The Glampire Diaries, Paige discussed what the pop felt like when she made her return on Raw. Here is what she had to say:

“It was insane to hear the crowd pop. First of all, I wasn’t expecting it to be that loud, which was also incredible. Also, I was trying to keep my crap together because I was just like… oh my gosh, I felt so nervous.But, yeah, it felt really good. It felt really, really good. I felt like ‘people like me, they really like me.’ No, it just felt really great, so thank you, everyone, for the support.”