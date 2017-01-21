paige-del-rio

Paige & Alberto Del Rio Hosting WWE Royal Rumble Party

Published On 01/22/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE) announced on Instagram that he and Paige will host a Royal Rumble party at his La Cantinita restarant in San Antonio, Texas. He says they will be joined by wrestlers after the show is over.

