Paige & Alberto Del Rio Hosting WWE Royal Rumble Party
Published On 01/22/2017 | News
Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE) announced on Instagram that he and Paige will host a Royal Rumble party at his La Cantinita restarant in San Antonio, Texas. He says they will be joined by wrestlers after the show is over.
Come and join us at @lacantinitasanantonio #RoyalRumble weekend! Some of our good friends/wrestlers will be joining us after the ppv! $5 cover charge to come join in on the fun! Don't miss out! #sisisi Amigos los espero este domingo para ver el ppv de lucha #royalrumble con nosotros al final del ppv muchos de amigos luchadores nos acompañarán para continuar la fiesta, allá los espero #sisisi 5 dólares de admisión para esa noche