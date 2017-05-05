Paige & Alberto Reportedly Argue At Impact Tapings, New GFW Women’s Champion Crowned (Videos)

– Last night’s Impact Wrestling episode saw Sienna defeat Christina Von Eerie to become the new GFW Women’s Champion. As noted, GFW and Impact officially merged a few weeks back. You can see videos of the new champion above and below.

– There was a really bad argument between Paige and Alberto El Patron at the recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, but away from the arena, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Everything was said to be fine the next day.

Alberto may have been in a bad mood as he wrote the following Instagram post from backstage: