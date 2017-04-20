Paige & Alberto Visit Kids (Photos), Cathy Kelley On Charlotte Flair (Video), WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at Charlotte Flair’s comments on next Tuesday’s SmackDown Women’s Title shot from Naomi and other reactions in this new video from WWE Digital.

– WWE stock was down 0.94% today, closing at $21.07 per share. Today’s high was $21.28 and the low was $21.06.

– As seen below, Paige and Alberto El Patron visited with kids in a self-defense training group that runs at a now-closed elementary school in Tucson, Arizona this week. It appears the people running the group have ties to the Combate Americas MMA promotion that Patron is involved with. Paige noted that they were asked to appear for the kids and joked about getting into their boxing ring to perform her first wrestling move in 10 months, while wearing heels. She posted the following:

Had an amazing time visiting the kids in Tucson at Richey Elementary. They were showing us their boxing moves, action figures and giving us the biggest smiles. Hopefully they shared the same happiness we did being there. My first wrestling move in 10 months. In heels. Of course I was joking around! @prideofmexico

Had an amazing time visiting the kids in Tucson at Richey Elementary. They were showing us their boxing moves, action figures and giving us the biggest smiles. Hopefully they shared the same happiness we did being there. My first wrestling move in 10 months. In heels. Of course I was joking around! @prideofmexico A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

amazing time.. with the kids and my love @prideofmexico this actually wasn’t work, they asked us to visit and we did. So much fun. Thanks for inviting us!