Paige And Alberto Del Rio Attending Event (Photos), UK Athlete Visits WWE PC (Video), Xavier Woods

– WWE posted this video of former English rugby star Eorl Crabtree at the WWE Performance Center for a recent tour of the facilities. He also attended WWE NXT TV tapings. Crabtree’s uncle was UK wrestling legend Big Daddy. Regarding the WWE UK tournament, Crabtree says WWE is going to be massive for the British wrestling scene and he wants to be a part of that, apparently in a behind-the-scenes role. Crabtree says WWE definitely has a future in England.

– Xavier Woods noted on twitter that he filmed future “UpUpDownDown” content today with NFL Pro Bowl players.

– Paige noted on Twitter that boyfriend Alberto Del Rio is being honored for “his contribution to Mexico” with a Hero Award at a Noche de Heroes event in Mexico City, apparently in conjunction with the Combate Americas promotion that Del Rio works with as they have a show coming up. Paige tweeted the following on the event being held tonight:

My babe gets a hero award for his contribution to Mexico. My modern day super hero. Couldn't be prouder to support him tomorrow. @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/PUloUNf0Wf — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017