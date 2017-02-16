Paige and Alberto Del Rio Getting Married Soon, Another Celebrity Wears nWo Wolfpac Shirt

– Paige and Alberto Del Rio are planning to get married soon.

According to this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their wedding is tentatively scheduled for May. The reason it’s tentative is due to their respective schedules.

Last October, Paige proposed to Del Rio in the middle of the ring at a wrestling event.

– While hosting Saturday Night last month, actor and comedian Aziz Ansari wore an nWo Wolfpac sweatshirt.

This could be a trend as Kendall Jenner was seen wearing an nWo Red & Black shirt this week.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and fashion model walked the runway at Michael Kors fashion show in New York City on Tuesday wearing the famous nWo Wolfpac shirt and then out in public afterward.