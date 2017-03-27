Paige and Alberto El Patron Getting Married On Wednesday, El Patron Sends Message To Haters
Alberto El Patron wrote on Instagram that him and Paige are getting married this Wednesday. He had a message for the haters:
I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩
We are getting married Wednesday …
Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters
