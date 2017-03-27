paige-delrio2

Paige and Alberto El Patron Getting Married On Wednesday, El Patron Sends Message To Haters

Published On 03/28/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Alberto El Patron wrote on Instagram that him and Paige are getting married this Wednesday. He had a message for the haters:

I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩
We are getting married Wednesday …
Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.