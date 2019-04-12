Paige and Maria Defends The Term ‘Diva’ On Social Media

Paige and Maria Kanellis defended the term ‘Diva’ in a response to a critical fan:
I was a diva.. something that every female fan and now wrestler strived to be growing up. The term and the past should never be erased. That’s our history and I’m proud of it. https://t.co/7M2Xu2bEOe
I don’t understand and will never understand why the term “diva” to some people is a negative. All I wanted to be when I first started watching and being a wrestler was to become a WWE diva. Incredible athletes. They paved the way for all of us. Don’t discredit their hard work.
