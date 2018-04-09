Paige Announces Her Retirement From In-Ring Action

It’s been well documented former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner. The news was reported a while ago but WWE had yet to confirm the news. She will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, that all changed as Paige cut a promo in the ring confirming that she is no longer able to wrestle.

It has been noted that it’s a situation described as similar to Edge’s medical disqualification from competing in the ring.

It all started in late December at a live event in Long Island. For those who may not remember, she was in a six-woman tag match that needed to be called off.

Paige took a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks that she wasn’t ready for and it stunned her. The early belief was it was just a mild stinger, leading to her losing feeling in her extremities. WWE pulled her from the ring and set up further testing that led to this decision.