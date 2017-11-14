Paige Backstage At RAW (Video), Latest On Her WWE Status & Photos Of Paige Arriving At RAW

WWE had been debating on whether to put Paige on the Women’s Raw Survivor Series team, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. One WWE talent pointed out to Johnson that Paige posting on Instagram she was back on the road for the company on Sunday night was probably the worst idea she could have had if she was trying to stay under the radar and just get back to work.

Whether this post factored into WWE not using Paige on Raw, there is no word on that yet.

Paige was backstage at the show as she posted this video of herself with Renee Young.

