Paige Cleared Of Domestic Violence, Dana Brooke’s Boyfriend Passes Away

– According to a report on TMZ.com, Paige will not be charged in the domestic violence incident that involved her boyfriend Alberto El Patron. The incident took place last month at the Orlando airport and resulted in El Patron initially being investigated and then suspended by Global Force Wrestling.

– Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, boyfriend of WWE superstar Dana Brooke, died on Monday night according to a report on TMZ’s website. Brooke told the site that his cause of death is believed to have been due to choking on food. According to law enforcement, no foul play is suspected.

PWMania.com would like to offer our condolences to Brooke for her loss.