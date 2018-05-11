Paige Discusses How She Could Wrestle Again

During an appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, former WWE Divas Champion Paige spoke about if she’ll ever be cleared to wrestle again after suffering a career-ending neck injury. Here is what she had to say (transcript courtesy of Express.co.uk):

“My doctor said, maybe, in 15 to 20 years time I could return,” Paige said. “I don’t think I want to wrestle in 15 to 20 years time.”

“People say ‘you’ll have the Daniel Bryan thing’ but the thing with Daniel Bryan is his problem was concussion. Ours is spinal, so it’s different.”