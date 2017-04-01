Paige – Eva Marie Total Divas Drama Video, WWE On Asuka Making History, Chris Jericho – Fozzy Update

– As noted, tonight’s Total Divas episode will feature more drama from Paige as she clashes with Eva Marie. Below is an extended clip for tonight’s show with Paige, Eva and Natalya:

– We noted earlier in the week that Asuka made history by becoming the longest-reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion in history. WWE confirmed the milestone today with this announcement:

Asuka becomes longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion ever Asuka can now add longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion to her growing list of accomplishments inside the squared circle. The Empress of Tomorrow, who has dominated the rest of the Women’s division since arriving to NXT has held the coveted title since April 1, 2016 when she defeated Bayley at TakeOver: Dallas. As of Jan. 4, 2017, Asuka’s historic reign stands at 277 days and counting, passing the previous record-holder, Paige. This accomplishment is even more impressive when considering the list of previous NXT Women’s titleholders also includes the likes of Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. While anything is possible when it comes to sports-entertainment, Asuka’s record title reign looks to have no end in sight. Most recently, she successfully defended her title against Raw Superstar Nia Jax in Osaka, Japan, and before that, she thwarted the returning Mickie James at TakeOver: Toronto. Competition among rising young Superstars such as Liv Morgan, Ember Moon and Billie Kay could bring forth Asuka’s next challenger, but can any of them overthrow NXT’s empress? Will it take a Superstar from Raw or SmackDown LIVE, or even a former Superstar to dethrone Asuka? Either way, it could be a long time (if ever) before anyone comes close to conquering Asuka’s record-breaking championship reign.

– Chris Jericho is headed back into the studio with his band Fozzy to work on their new album. He posted the following photo while traveling to Atlanta today: