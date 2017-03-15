Paige Gets Instagram Back, Stephanie McMahon Games, Fans On Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

– Stephanie McMahon plays Streets of Rage 2 with Xavier Woods in this new video to celebrate 1 million subscribers to his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if they believe Roman Reigns will retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. As of this writing, 40% voted, “No. Not only will Reigns not end The Undertaker’s career, he won’t win the match.” 34% went with, “No. Reigns may win the match but it won’t be the end of The Deadman’s career.” The rest voted, “Yes. The Big Dog will end The Phenom’s in-ring career.”

– Paige finally has control of her Instagram account after it was apparently taken over a few months back. She posted the following today: