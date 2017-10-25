Paige Getting A New Theme Song?, WWE Night At The LA Clippers, Lana – Total Divas Video

– The E! network posted this video looking at Lana’s iconic moments from last season of Total Divas. The seventh season of the show premieres on Wednesday, November 1st.

– Becky Lynch, Darren Young, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz have been announced for “Clippermania” WWE Night at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday, October 28th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers will face the Detroit Pistons that night. Below is the full announcement on the event:

– We’ve noted how Paige has been training for her return to action for WWE and there’s now speculation on a new theme song for the former Women’s Champion. Jorge Hernandez, manager for singer Shayla, posted a preview for a remixed version of Paige’s theme song and thanked WWE for the opportunity. It’s also possible that the song could be used in the WWE Studios’ movie based on Paige and her wrestling family that comes out in the near future. Shayla appears to be a relatively new singer. You can hear the song below: