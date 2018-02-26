Paige Hides New Tattoos At WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View?

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige got a “Talk s–t, Get Bit” tattoo on her hands this past weekend in Orlando.

Paige briefly appeared backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday to walk Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the first-ever women’s Chamber match. As seen on the broadcast, Paige stopped on the stage and quickly returned to the backstage area.

It appears Paige used makeup to hide the ink while working for WWE.