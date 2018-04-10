Paige No Longer Appearing On WWE TV?, Jeff Hardy Comments On His Brother Nero Character

– As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Jeff Hardy made his return to television by evening the odds in an intense staredown between Miz & the Miztourage and Finn Balor & Seth Rollins.

He also had some backstage interaction with brother Matt and Bray Wyatt. WWE has released this video of Hardy talking about his return. In the interview, he says Woken Matt is only going to get better, and as far as Brother Nero surfacing in WWE, that will likely come and go as well.

– PWInsider reports that Monday’s Raw TV event was Paige’s final scheduled appearance on WWE TV due to her not being cleared to wrestle again. She is still expected to appear on Total Divas and will be promoting her upcoming film Fighting With My Family.