Paige On WWE RAW Tonight?

Could Paige finally make her return to WWE TV on the first RAW of 2017 tonight?

The former WWE Divas Champion is currently backstage at tonight’s RAW in Tampa, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if she will be returning to TV tonight but it’s very interesting that she was brought in this week.

Paige still has not been cleared to return to the ring after having neck surgery in October, so if she does appear it will be for some sort of non-wrestling appearance.