Paige Possibly Injured At WWE Event

WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Fans in attendance noted that Paige, who recently returned to WWE TV after undergoing neck surgery, may have suffered an injury.
She was in a six-woman tag match that needed to be called off. Although there is no word on the extent of her injuries, it should be noted that she was able to walk off on her own.
Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE
— Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017
Some real drama at the #wweuniondale match! @nickhirshon pic.twitter.com/SXG4iM2UaS
— Pamela Walck (@PEWalck) December 28, 2017