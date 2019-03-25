Paige Reacts To The Bella Twins Retiring From Wrestling

Paige wrote the following on Instagram regarding the Bella Twins retiring from wrestling:

“Bellas announced their retirement today, bitter sweet moment. I’m so happy I got to work with these 3 incredible ladies. My first ever wrestlemania match was with these women. All 3 worked their asses off everyday to put women on the map and I’m so happy I got to be apart of their era and help too, they took me under their wing and helped and guided me through my first few years on the main roster and still continue to do so on the next road. Have amazing memories with my sisters and it’s a sad moment knowing none of us will be stepping in the ring together again. Love you ladies and you’re gonna kill in your current and next adventure. The women’s roster is in incredible hands with all the crazy amount of talent we have and how amazing is it that the women are main eventing wrestlemania this year!! Wow. Goosebumps. #ThankYouBellas”