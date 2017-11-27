Paige Reveals Stable Name, Cruiserweight Tag Match On WWE Main Event, SmackDown Promo

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match plus Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Knoxville, TN for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

* Kalisto and Gran Metalik vs. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

– Paige revealed on tonight’s RAW that “Absolution” is the name for her new group with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. RAW was supposed to feature Absolution vs. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley but the match never happened as Bayley and Mickie were taken out backstage. Absolution faced off with Sasha in the ring and triple teamed her after offering her the chance to pledge allegiance to the group. Below is video from tonight’s segment: