Paige Sends Out Teaser For Superstar Shake-Up, NXT Color Commentator Becomes A Father

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige, who retired from in-ring action last week due to a neck injury, sent out the following tease for this week’s Superstar Shake-Up:

– WWE issued the following:

Nigel McGuinness is a proud new father.

The NXT and 205 Live commentator welcomed the birth of his baby daughter Amelia on Thursday. He posted a photo of the newborn this weekend on Instagram:

Day one of the rest of my life #amelia #thankyoueri

A post shared by Nigel McGuinness (@mcguinnessnigel) on

