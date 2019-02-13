Paige Speaks Out About Her Sex Videos Being Leaked

In an interview with The New York Post, Paige commented on her sex videos being leaked in 2017:

“To be publicly humiliated like that was terrible, and I don’t wish that for anyone. I didn’t go to work; I didn’t do anything. I felt so rock bottom.”

Paige mentioned that an encounter with a young fan helped her:

“Of course, she didn’t have the internet and thought I was the most beautiful and most successful woman in the world,” Paige said. “It opened my eyes to so many things. I was like, ‘I’m gonna let videos get in the way of things?’ I thought, what am I doing? I need to be successful for her. My whole journey was supposed to be about inspiring people.”