Paige Speaks Out About Social Media Bullying

In a new YouTube video, Paige commented on social media bullying. Here is what she said:

“I’m one that always gets destroyed on social media,” Paige admitted. “Obviously the past year and a half has been at its peak of hatred, which is fine. If you actually read through them, you’ll have like 100 really good comments and you’ll also have one really douchey comment from a douchebag.

“You have to just try and phase it out. It’s easier said than done because I got kinda wrapped up in that a lot… I’m like, ‘f- them!’ They’re probably like 48-year old men who still live in their parents basement doing nothing with their lives and all they want to do is be a keyboard warrior just to be a troll and upset someone’s day. Honestly guys, if people are hating on you, you must be doing something right.”