Paige Talks About Her Two WWE Wellness Policy Suspensions, Return From Injury, More

Paige was the latest guest on the “Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia” podcast and opened up on her WWE Wellness Policy suspensions, admitting that her second failure back in October 2016 was indeed due to illegal drugs.



During the interview, it was noted that Paige went on Twitter citing that she had a doctor’s note and that WWE were ignoring it and that after she made her original statement in October 2016, her family followed up with additional statements that her suspension was due to painkillers that she was prescribed for a neck injury, which she later underwent surgery for and that comments by her family also included accusations that she was not being treated properly for her medical issues, leading to her going private and receiving the painkiller prescriptions. Paige, after Garcia had read back her tweets, admitted that after being suspended, she did not know what to do and never expected that the company would then issue a statement in response, stating that she had actually failed for an illegal substance. Paige said that she reacted the way that she did at the time because she was seen as a role model and did not want to be seen as the drug-using party girl.



It was noted that Paige’s boyfriend at the time, Alberto El Patron, referred to the suspension as complete b***s*** during another media appearance and claimed that they were working on fixing it. Paige noted that their relationship came to an end recently, citing their careers going in different directions, putting them in different cities and said that she hopes the best for him and that he finds someone, stating that she needed to go focus on fixing herself and that he wanted to go focus on his family. Garcia then discussed Paige’s personal videos leaking online, to which Paige recounted her horror regarding that matter and said that last week, while she was in a bar, someone came up to her about it and said that the situation made her so sick, her hair was falling out and that while she was in England, she collapsed due to what was described as stress-induced anorexia. Paige said that she felt terrible for Xavier Woods, who she said is a good friend, regarding the situation.



Regarding her eventual return to the company, Paige said that WWE’s Mark Carano was in touch with her almost every day and that she met with Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon upon her return to the company, with both telling her that they were happy she was home. Paige said that she has been seeing a therapist, which was suggested to her by her good friend and former WWE superstar Rosa Mendes and that she has been working on fixing the things she needs to fix in her life.