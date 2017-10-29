Paige, Tazz and JTG React To Emma’s Release From WWE

Several people in the wrestling industry have already reacted to the news of Emma being released from WWE. Here are comments from Paige, Tazz, and JTG:
#ThankYouEmma #StarterOfDivasRevolution https://t.co/U6ldux6Eya
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 29, 2017
i been singing the praises of @EmmaWWE for many months, bad move by #WWE – I will discussed tomorrow #Emma tomorrow on my show.
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 29, 2017
Damn! On a Sunday! Imagine being at church, praising the Lord and seeing that 203 area code… #DAMNWHYDIDIPICKUPMYPHONE pic.twitter.com/wySNIawRPQ
— JTG (@Jtg1284) October 29, 2017