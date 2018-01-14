Paige VanZant Makes Her Intentions About Wrestling In WWE Clear

During a recent interview with TSN in Canada, UFC star Paige VanZant was very open regarding the possibility of working with WWE in the future. TMZ Sports recently spoke with the UFC star and she “doubled-down” on those comments.

“Yes. That is definitely something that I’m interested in. I love the WWE. I think that I would for sure be a good WWE Diva. We’ll see if that opportunity comes. I would definitely go for it, if they come knocking on my door, I’m taking it. I love WWE, I would love it. I have the personality for it. Yeah, when the time is right.”



When asked about facing former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in WWE, “That would be interesting. I think they might have to allow some real shots — really real shots fired. You know, because why not?”