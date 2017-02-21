Paige vs. AJ Lee Recreated After RAW For WWE Studios Movie (Video)
As noted, WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions were filming “Fighting With My Family” after Monday night’s RAW went off the air in Los Angeles.
The movie, inspired by Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, features a scene based on when Paige defeated AJ Lee to become the WWE Divas Champion. That scene was filmed after RAW at the Staples Center with former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad (Rosita) playing the role of AJ. We noted earlier that actress Florence Pugh is playing the role of Paige while indie women’s wrestler Tessa Blanchard is acting as her in-ring stunt double.
Below are photos and videos from the post-RAW movie filming:
That "Aj lee" actress just needed to wear shorts chucks and cut up a shirt to look like AJ but nah, gimme a Nikki Bella outfit.. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/EPA4iGnyCb
— Handsome Rusev (@BotchISLife) February 21, 2017
Aj Lee? Hm.. were jean shorts and converse sold out? 🙂 #WWELA #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/tSFAdSG8na
— Josy (@josy0710) February 21, 2017
AJ LEE ! I mean kinda.. #WWE #RAW #WWELA pic.twitter.com/8zDu39z422
— Handsome Rusev (@BotchISLife) February 21, 2017
Weird hearing this song again.. but this character is more… Bella twin less AJ Lee. I'm disappointed #RAW #wwelosangeles pic.twitter.com/75nkNNEsgs
— Josy (@josy0710) February 21, 2017
Reenacting the Paige vs AJ Lee match pic.twitter.com/tuwbfv81zi
— Zach Ducks 31-20-10 (@ZachMartin619) February 21, 2017
So they're filming Paige's movie produced by The Rock. Here's Paige vs. AJ Lee. pic.twitter.com/W7hH4ILXNW
— dangerously? (@mrdangerously) February 21, 2017
Now time to film the match with stunt doubles #wweraw #WWELA @REALGoingInRaw @TheMattFowler pic.twitter.com/ZmPgaJph68
— Gerardo Sanchez (@yko4life) February 21, 2017
Your first look at @Florence_Pugh as @RealPaigeWWE in #WrestlingWithMyFamily
CC: @Variety @Deadline @THR @TheWrap pic.twitter.com/AHVOaHCTeL
— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) February 21, 2017
.@teamTblanchard dressed as Paige for stunt work on #FightingWithMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bbm9ryO90l
— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) February 21, 2017
Another shot of @Florence_Pugh as @RealPaigeWWE in #FightingWithMyFamily pic.twitter.com/IyCe12gWqq
— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) February 21, 2017