Paige’s Brother Calls Out William Regal, Regal Responds

Paige’s brother Roy Bevis went on a Facebook rant about how William Regal was keeping him and his family out of WWE. Here is what Bevis said:

“Been told again I can’t go to WWE tryouts because I threatened a NXT trainer, or whatever. No, that’s bull****. The bottom line is, Mr. Regal was slagging my family off — well, we heard he was slagging our family off. A lot of wrestlers told us he was slagging us off, calling us pikey scum and my dad’s a gangster, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. And out of all the venues in the whole, wide world, NXT was run by Regal. … So I mentioned to Mr. Regal, ‘What’s your problem with my dad, or what’s your problem with my family? Why do you keep blocking us? If you got an issue, I’ll come on my own to meet you at any venue in the world on my own, and we can have a chat about it. Or a shoot fight, whatever you want to do. If you want to do a shoot fight, we can kick the s*** out of each other, get it done, shake hands, get on with it.’ He rung my dad and was really, really nice to my dad. I messaged him saying, ‘It’s done. Thanks a lot.’ Because en like to speak to each other because that’s what men do. I’m not a ‘Yes Man’ like most people you hire. I’m a real man. If I got a problem with someone, I’ll tell ’em and vice versa, and then you shake hands, that’s job done. I don’t know why you keep carrying this on.

And James Mason, who also works for you at NXT, a good friend of mine, slept with the mother of my child a year after we split up, which is fine. I asked him man-to-man ten years ago, ‘Did you do it?’ He said, ‘No.’ Then I found out he did. So, at the end of the day, I said, ‘You’re out of order. Just be honest in life.’ I would never change how I am. I am a mental health campaigner. I go out and help people every night with mental health because I’ve been abused as a child and beat up as a child. I’ve come through a hell of a lot. And you’re not going to break me, mate. I’ll just carry on doing the indie scenes because the UK Hooligans are the best tag team around. The best-known tag team. Not saying the best workers, the best-known tag team. We go around, we give it everything in the ring. You’re never gonna stop me doing it. I’ve been wrestling all my life. At the end of the day, you should pick people on talent, not because they give you a little twisty. I will never do that. If I never go to WWE, I never go. That’s fair enough. But don’t keep talking s*** and blocking my family.”

Regal responded to Bevis’ comments with the following:

I hate doing this but no choice.Roy, Paddy, you’ve got my number. Be men the both of you and call me up.Roy, just re check the fb post threatening a WWE staff member in public from last week and see how it might affect your family. This is on you! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 8, 2019