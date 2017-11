Paige’s father Ricky Knight reacted to his daughter’s return to WWE television with the following remarks:

So proud of my daughter for fighting back from a year of injury and massive problems to see her back on TV brought tears to my eyes and sense of pride beyond description thanks to the WWE for sticking by her it would have been so easy to give up on her.

— Ricky Knight (@RickyKnightWAW) November 21, 2017