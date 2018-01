As noted, former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner. According to PWinsider.com, she was informed this week while at Monday’s Raw TV event that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

It’s a situation described as similar to Edge’s medical disqualification from competing in the ring. Paige posted this reaction on her Instagram account on Friday:

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback ?? @wwe”