Paige’s In-Ring Career Reportedly Done

PWinsider.com is reporting that former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner. According to the report, she was informed this week while at Monday’s Raw TV event that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

It’s a situation described as similar to Edge’s medical disqualification from competing in the ring.

If you recall, just last month at a live event in Long Island, she was in a six-woman tag match that needed to be called off. Paige took a hard kick to the back from Banks that she wasn’t ready for and it stunned her. The early belief was it was just a mild stinger, leading to her losing feeling in her extremities.

WWE pulled her from the ring and set up further testing that led to this week’s decision.

Although WWE has advertised Paige for the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, she will obviously be pulled from the match and replaced. It’s believed that she will transition to a non-physical role for the company going forward.