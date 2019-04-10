Pat McAfee Says He Was Yelled At Backstage During WWE WrestleMania 35

During his recent podcast, Pat McAfee talked about how he almost walked out on Wrestlemania 35 because he got yelled at by Michael Cole for wearing shorts during the Kickoff show.

“He was like yelling. Real. This wasn’t like a rib, or like a gimmick, you could tell there was actual panic.”

McAfree said he began packing his things and said the following to another worker:

“You can tell Michael Cole to go f*ck himself, I am leaving. I am not getting punked and yelled at like a child in front of everybody like that.”

Things were apparently cleared up when it was explained to Vince McMahon that Lebron James would wear suit shorts and Vince was fine wth McAfee doing the same. McAfee said that Cole apologized to him and only yelled at him because Cole was worried that McAfee would ruin his chances with WWE.