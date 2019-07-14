Paul Heyman Appears At Evolve Event (Video)

Paul Heyman made an appearance during Saturday night’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary event and introduced the “title for title” match between Austin Theory and JD Drake for the EVOLVE and WWN Championships. The event took place at the former ECW Arena.

"You're going to watch this match, and you're going to say to yourselves 'that was the moment we all knew that this industry is going to EVOLVE.'"@HeymanHustle makes a surprise appearance at #EVOLVE131 ahead of the Winner Takes All Match between @austintheory1 and @RealJDDrake! pic.twitter.com/7ugS1xMr60 — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019