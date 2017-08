As PWMania.com reported, Paul Heyman made a rare appearance at Jim Ross’ latest “RINGSIDE: An evening with Jim Ross” in New York this past weekend as a part of WWE SummerSlam weekend.

In the closing moments of the show, Heyman delivered a beautiful speech that got JR emotional when speaking about his late wife. The crowd in attendance cheered JR and gave him a standing ovation to the Hall of Famer on multiple occasions. You can check out the emotional moment in the video below: