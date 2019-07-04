Paul Heyman High On RAW Superstar, Andrade & Zelina – Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

— After WWE named Paul Heyman Executive Director of Monday Night Raw on June 27, his influence was felt all over this week’s show from Dallas, Texas. Raw was more risqué and featured explosions, new angles, new talent and a different pacing.

For the second week in a row, Ricochet main evented Raw as he successfully defended the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Dave Meltzer noted afterward on Wrestling Observer Radio that Heyman is high on Ricochet. Heyman plans to give Ricochet a strong push because he believes the United States Champion appeals to teenagers. All Elite Wrestling is also a factor in Heyman’s plan to push Ricochet.

“He’s a guy that can appeal to teenagers,” Meltzer said. “That’s the goal right now, to make sure those teenagers don’t go to AEW before AEW can get on the air.”

— In this video from backstage at SmackDown LIVE, Andrade and Zelina Vega challenge Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a match on Raw next Monday.

Should “The Architect” and “The Man” accept their challenge, Vega promises to put Lynch out of action.