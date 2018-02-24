Paul Heyman Hypes Brock Lesnar’s Raw Appearance, WWE Top 10 Video

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest Top 10 video and features shocking Elimination Chamber pod collisions.
– Paul Heyman hyped up Brock Lesnar’s scheduled appearance for this Monday’s Raw in Anaheim on Twitter. The WWE Universal Champion is expected to confront the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.
My congratulations in advance to the winner of @WWE #EliminationChamber. And my apologies, also in advance, for what @BrockLesnar will say to the face of that aforementioned winner of the Chamber, LIVE this Monday in Anaheim on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/u50wU5ApYl
