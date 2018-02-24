Paul Heyman Hypes Brock Lesnar’s Raw Appearance, WWE Top 10 Video

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest Top 10 video and features shocking Elimination Chamber pod collisions.

– Paul Heyman hyped up Brock Lesnar’s scheduled appearance for this Monday’s Raw in Anaheim on Twitter. The WWE Universal Champion is expected to confront the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

