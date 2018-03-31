Paul Heyman: ‘I Don’t Think CM Punk Thinks About WWE At All Anymore’

In a recent interview with Digital Spy to promote his upcoming An Evening With Paul Heyman show, Paul Heyman commented on what would bring CM Punk back to the WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t think Phil Brooks thinks about WWE at all anymore. I would hope that he doesn’t. I would hope that he is of the focused mindset in propelling himself into the ranks of UFC. I don’t think it’s a matter of positioning or money or spotlight anymore. I think it’s a matter of his dream is to become a successful UFC fighter and he doesn’t even have a thought regarding WWE, at least I would hope that he doesn’t. Because I don’t know how it would be considered productive for him to do so.”