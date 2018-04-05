Paul Heyman On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Talent Leaving ECW

Paul Heyman recently spoke with NOLA.com (transcript via Pwinsider.com). Here are the highlights:

His relationship with Vince McMahon:

“Strictly platonic (laughs). It’s an honest answer (laughs). … I think Vince McMahon has begrudgingly accepted the fact that I am the greatest advocate in the history of this industry. And I have begrudgingly accepted his acceptance of that fact.”

Which ECW star leaving hurt the most:

“All of them. Because I had an artistic relationship with everyone who worked on that roster. We had a bond with each other, all of us together as one. We truly had a family atmosphere. We had each other’s backs. It was the most close knit team you will ever find in this industry or in any sport. So every defection hurt because we were losing a member of our family.”