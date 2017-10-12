Paul Heyman On Madusa – Dangerous Alliance (Video), Serena Deeb Talks WWE PC (Video), WWE Stock

– Above is video of former WWE talent and Mae Young Classic competitor Serena Deeb talking about the WWE NXT locker room and the WWE Performance Center, where she’s been working as a guest trainer for the past week. The wrestling veteran says the ambience & energy at the Performance Center is incredible and unlike anything else in wrestling. Deeb also says teaching feels natural to her as she comes from a lineage of teachers.

Deeb says she’s been around the business for more than a decade but she’s never seen a locker room this powerful & talented. The former Straight Edge Society says the future is in good hands and there’s something really special going on in WWE developmental.

– WWE stock was down 3.46% today, closing at $22.30 per share. Today’s high was $23.00 and the low was $22.29.

– Below is a clip of Paul Heyman talking about the influence WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) had on his Dangerous Alliance stable back in the 1990s. Heyman calls Madusa the ultimate weapon of the group, which also featured Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Steve Austin, Bobby Eaton and Larry Zbyszko. The video also features Madusa talking about being in the group.