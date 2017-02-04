Paul Heyman On Which WWE Star Could Headline WrestleMania, Ric Flair Reveals His Last Goal, Chad Gable

– In his latest column for Yahoo! Sports, Paul Heyman looks at Charlotte Flair and why she can be the first female WrestleMania main eventer in WWE history.

“There is one female in WWE ready to carry the top without the celebrity involvement, for her star power is at such a level, she’s just as much a living, breathing demonstration of that intangible ‘it factor’ as even her father, ‘The Nature Boy’ himself,” Heyman wrote. “Charlotte can be, and ultimately one day should be, the first female WrestleMania main eventer in WWE history.”

Heyman also says Ronda Rousey wrestling for WWE would be great for all parties involved. He noted that Rousey against any of the women on the WWE roster could headline an event, but Charlotte can do that without needing celebrity involvement.

– During an interview with For The Win, Ric Flair said he has more thing on his personal bucket list.

“The only thing left is that the biggest moment of my life will be the day my daughter gets inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “I got to make it for that. I’m sure it will happen. I just have to make sure I am around.”

– In this video, Chad Gable talks about the special meaning of being home in Orlando for WrestleMania 33.