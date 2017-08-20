Paul Heyman On Why CM Punk Left WWE, Gives His Thoughts On Joey Ryan’s Gimmick, More

Inside The Ropes was at the Jim Ross – Paul Heyman show at the Gotham on Friday night. During the show, Paul Heyman talks why CM Punk left WWE and JR shared his thoughts on Joey Ryan. Here are the highlights and video below:

Jim Ross on Joey Ryan: “You can either be entertained by him because it’s strictly entertainment, or you’re not. And if you’re not then move on. We as Wrestling fans sometimes like to say; well I don’t like that gimmick, so I’m gonna spend some time complaining about it. I’m gonna Twitter and Facebook my ass off because I think it’s as creative as the absolute drizzling s–ts.

“He’s getting booked, he’s making a pay day, what the hell do we really care?”

Paul Heyman on Joey Ryan: “My personal opinion on Joey Ryan is that if they wanted someone well hung to do the gimmick, they could’ve called me. I don’t know the mans dimensions but some women like it that wide. God bless Joey Ryan and his magical p—s.”

Paul Heyman on CM Punk leaving WWE: “What do I think of him walking out? He wasn’t happy anymore and if you know what drives Phil Brooks more than anything is that he’s an overachiever, because he would look at things where he was not physically capable of doing and look at things he was not born to do and that he was not bred to do, that wasn’t on the cards for him to achieve and thats what motivated him to defy the odds at all times. So there came a time where he didn’t have that passion anymore for WWE and when you get to that point you have two options. You can stay and be miserable or you get out and you chase something else that really entices your passion, so he got out.

“Now he’s pursuing something that makes him happy. Whether it makes me happy or you happy or the rest of the world happy , it doesn’t really matter. It makes him happy. At the end of the day it’s a decision that he made on his own behalf and if that’s what he wants then god-bless him, I hope he finds happiness in it.”