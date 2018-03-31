Paul Heyman On Why He’s Inducting Goldberg Into WWE Hall Of Fame

In a recent interview with Digital Spy to promote his upcoming An Evening With Paul Heyman show, Paul Heyman explained why he is inducting Goldberg into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Here is what he had to say:

“I am inducting Goldberg because that was Bill Goldberg’s specific request to WWE. Bill Goldberg personally requested that I induct him into the Hall of Fame. I have such respect for Goldberg as so far the one person who has truly taken the fight to Brock Lesnar in WWE.



I also got a chance to witness him behind the scenes as a man, a husband, a father and I have the utmost respect for him as a human being and am honoured to be the one to encapsulate this moment for him and be the one to formally induct him into the Hall of Fame.



I also understand his WCW audience’s passion that somebody from WCW be the one that inducts Bill into the Hall of Fame, but this was his wish and I would suggest that it is much a personal wish as it is a professional wish”

“And there is an entire audience of WWE fans that will tell you that Goldberg’s match with Lesnar at Survivor Series, which Bill won in a minute and a half, was the crowning moment of Bill Goldberg’s career.



That the true story of Goldberg wasn’t just his rampage through the ranks in WCW and then his brief run in WWE, but the fact that 12 years after he had ever stepped into a ring he came back in top form, probably better than ever, at the peak of his game as a completely different man, but not a different character. To many, that was the crowning achievement of Goldberg”