Paul Heyman Praised For His Work With WWE RAW So Far

In an interview with SI.com, Steve Austin commented on Paul Heyman’s new role as the Executive Director of WWE RAW:

“That is the right guy for the job. Paul E. has a vision of what this business should be. He’s working under the watchful eye of Vince McMahon, but Vince is looking at so many big pictures while Paul is going to focus on this.

Paul E. is really close to the pulse of the product. He understands where and why the business should be, and how it should feel. You should feel something when you watch that show. Paul E. is hungry to bring back this industry to its heyday. There is already more of a sense of urgency and importance of the world title.”