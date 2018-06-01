Paul Heyman Praises Charlotte Flair On Twitter

Paul Heyman recently gave former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair some high praise in two posts on his official Twitter account, which you can see here:

I deserve no credit for believing in @MsCharlotteWWE since day one. How could one NOT believe in her? She has everything a @WrestleMania main eventer requires. The right look, talent, instincts, work ethic, workrate, charisma, extraordinary timing in the ring. (1) — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018